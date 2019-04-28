|
William Paul Rugg
Simi Valley, CA
We are grieving the loss of William (Skip) Rugg, who died on Friday, April 19, 2019. Despite a brain tumor, our hero retained his loving ways and sense of humor. He was born in 1940 in Baltimore, MD to James Rugg and Patricia (Harper), and later Step-Father Otts Chester. Siblings include Jayne, Jim, and Jennifer.
Skip grew up along the Chesapeake Bay, played lacross for Kenwood HS, fastpitch softball, and was a steadfast Colts fan.
He proudly served in the USN as a Signalman for the Atlantic Fleet, then became a professional Printer, and later with his personal charm achieved "Salesmand of the Year" for a top corporation.
In 1963, Skip married Janice, the love of his life! Their devotion to each other lasted more than 56 years, and were blessed with four children (Teresa, Will, Brian, and Kellie), seven grandchildren (Sheleena, Tessa, Casey, Elijah, Eden, Charlie, and Avery). The Rugg family moved to Simi Valley, CA in 1973 and were early parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.
Other passions include playing golf, organizing trips, and simply being with his friends at the 19th hole. As a lucky Irishman, he hit a hole-in-one, twice. His love of entertainment ranged from Howdy Doody, westerns, going to the movies, and PGA & NFL broadcasts. Skip and Janice traveled to destinations like Hawaii, Ireland, Canada, the Caribbean, and all around our great nation.
For last respects, the Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 5-9pm (Rosary 7pm) at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home. Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, May 1, 10am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, and a reception will follow at the church. God Bless!
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019