William R. Hamerslagh (Bill)



Exeter - William R. Hamerslagh (Bill) passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Quail Park in Visalia, CA where he had been living for the past few months.



When he worked, he worked hard; when he played, he played to win; when he laughed, everyone heard him.



Bill will be remembered as industrious, inquisitive, adventurous, and tough. He was tough in ways that made him financially successful and in ways that helped weather rocky times. It's not really surprising, as he was born and raised between two world wars, in the shadow of the great depression, the child of immigrants.



Born in Oak Park, MI on January, 28, 1928, to William Hamerslagh & Elizabeth McDermott Hamerslagh, he was the youngest of three children and the family's sole 1st generation American kid. When he spoke of his childhood, it was usually with a blend of mischief and melancholy. He often recalled record setting high-school track & field accomplishments, adventures with 'Duke, the wonder dog', and childhood friends who remained close throughout his life.



As he grew, he was witness to a world of promise. There is little doubt that young Bill was influenced by all of this as well as the hum of the Motor City; many of his accounts of the early years were tales of hot engines and fast cars that he built and raced. It was a passion that would stay with him for a lifetime.



Bill was fully capable of handling more than one hot passion at a time! A casual introduction to Bernie, a visiting Canadian soon became an "I do" - and quickly developed into newborn Bonnie, with 4 others kids within the next 9 years—Dale, Leanne, Christopher, and Greg. That "I do" turned into a 67-year adventure together.



Bill served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in both Michigan and Hawaii.



Determination to succeed and provide motivated Bill in good and bad times. Economic downturns in Michigan led to family relocation to California in the '60's revealing an inner toughness and grit that became his badge of honor. Regardless if he was flying, golfing, or building, if you told Bill that something couldn't be done, stand back! If that's what he was aiming for, then it was going to get done, and often better and more successfully than imagined.



As Bill and Bernie raised their family, they also grew numerous enterprises and businesses. Over the years living in Camarillo, CA, Bill expanded his plumbing knowledge combined with good old-fashioned sweat equity and began building luxury homes in Ventura County. Meanwhile, Bill still loved roaring down runways as he and Bernie took to the skies on adventures in one of the airplanes he owned over the years.



In the early '70's looking for new challenges he relocated, to Exeter, CA, devoting several decades to successfully raising citrus. And just for good measure in the '80's, he and Bernie branched out again. Converting some of their orange acres, they planned, constructed and ran a large lucrative storage facility business.



Bill was smart. He didn't have a college degree, and often scoffed at those who did, but he had and used his sharp intelligence and keen eye to create wealth. His many successes in land development, building, agriculture, car & airplane restoration, and investing are all testaments to this.



Inquisitive to a fault, Bill enjoying reading about just about everything including cars, history, airplanes, mechanics and science. He loved to read newspapers, science journals, and later in life, western novels! Just about anything that would expand his horizons got his attention. You'd likely hear him challenge, "Why would you say that?" or "Get out the book and look it up!"



Not too surprisingly, when Bernie died in 2015, Bill's life changed. The heart went out of the family and he lost his partner, his lover, his laugh-mate. He tried using his toughness, but this time it wasn't enough.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, and his wife of 67 years, Bernie. He is survived by his 5 children: Bonnie Leonard (Kelly), Dale Hamerslagh, Leanne Brownfield (John), Christopher Hamerslagh (Cindy), and Gregerey Hamerslagh (Terri); 5 grandchildren: Holly Grooms, Jessica Hamerslagh, Jennifer Nalley Boyd (Patrick), Will Hamerslagh, Katie Kunkel (David); 8 great grandchildren: Adyn & Rylan, Jaylen, Christopher & Emma, Eligh & Ramona, Logan; and one great-great grandchild.



Interment will be at Exeter Memorial Park, Exeter, CA on Monday, October 12th at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Bill's name to the charitable fund of your choice.









