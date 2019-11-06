|
William Ronald McKown
William Ronald McKown, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a short illness. Ronnie or Bill (either way you knew him) was born and raised in Santa Paula, CA and he was a lifelong resident of Ventura, CA.
Bill enjoyed playing football for his favorite team, the Santa Paula High School Cardinals in the late 1950s to early 60s. Later in life, he would watch many Santa Paula Football Games from the stands and he enjoyed going to the Santa Paula High School Reunions. In addition, his passion for football continued as he followed the College and NFL seasons.
After High School, Bill served in the United States Air Force with tours to Alaska and Louisiana. After his commitment to the Air Force ended, Bill returned to Ventura to marry and start a family. Bill started working in the Health / Life Insurance field and was successful until his death. The success in selling insurance was natural for Bill, as he was known for helping others and never compromising his integrity.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Buster McKown, and mother, Helen McKown and his loving wife, Lori McKown who passed away in 1984.
He is survived by his sister, Wretha Huber of Santa Paula and his three children; daughters Rhonda McKown and Sheryl Bradshaw, son Ron McKown along with 7 grandchildren; Ben and Michaela Munoz of Arizona, Elizabeth McNabb, Jessica Fleenor and William Landers of Missouri, Max McKown of Russia and Heidi McKown of Washington, and two great grandchildren; Rylie McNabb and Kaison Lawrence-Lancaster of Missouri.
Bill was an exceptional Father, Husband and Friend...he will be missed by many.
His ashes have been laid to rest next to his adored wife, Lori McKown, at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura.
