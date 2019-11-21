|
|
William S. T. Wu
Our dear and beloved William S. T. Wu passed away on November 19, 2019 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma with his wife and daughters by his side. William was born in Taipei, Taiwan on November 17, 1934, during the Japanese occupation. William attended colleges in Taipei and Tokyo, Japan to obtain his Civil Engineering degree. He moved to Los Angeles in 1962 and received his master's degree in Structural Engineering at USC. William worked for various engineering firms while in the Los Angeles area and began his own company, Seismo Engineering, after moving to Ojai in 1996. After retiring from Seismo, William took up painting as a hobby, taking lessons from Norman Kirk, until Mr. Kirk advised him he no longer needed practice because of the artistic talent he found in William's pictures and told him to go home and paint! Since then, William's paintings have been displayed in our studio and the Ojai Art Center. He had begun his last painting of the Ojai Museum when he became ill and asked his wife to finish the picture for him. William is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen, two daughters, Christine and Katherine Wu, three step-sons, Peter, Karl and John Hubmann and nine grandchildren. He was loved dearly by his family and friends for his quiet manner, his honesty, integrity and just plain goodness. His picture is imprinted on each of our hearts where it will stay forever. God bless our sweet, wonderful William.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019