Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
William Thain Hay Obituary
William Thain Hay

Ventura - William Thain Hay, a 90-year, lifetime resident of Ventura passed from this life into the loving embraces of the Savior, his two love's of his life, parents, grandchild, and other loved ones.

He served his country during the Korean War, as an active duty Airman for the Air Force. After discharge, he had a 38-year long career as a contracted Department of Defense employee for the Navy. The final 27 1/2 years of which were at Port Hueneme

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. They will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3501 Loma Vista Rd. , Ventura, CA 93003, which William was an active member.

He served faithfully in many different callings, to include family history consultant, as well as serving a full-time two-year proselyting mission in the New England area.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Service online at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/topics/humanitarian-service/help?lang=eng.

For a more detailed obituary, please visit, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
