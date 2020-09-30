William (Bill) Vaapulu Hunt



"For Dad" - Bill's spirit was released on September 5, 2020 from his long, tired fight and is now continuing his journey beyond this one.



Dad knew a thing or two about making a long journey. Dad was born on an island--Fagatongo, Tutuila, American Samoa to be exact. Bill left on his first voyage and volunteered for the Marine Corps at the ripe age of 18. He took great pride in his service during the Korean War. After the war, he realized he didn't like being bossed around.



Before his Honorable Discharge, the government gave Bill numerous medals and ribbons for various honorable acts. Bill then gave Northrup Corp. a good run. He retired after 31 years with the company.



Bill lived a simple life, but Bill did not live an average life.



Bill traveled where he wanted to travel. Bill learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love.



Bill excelled at gardening with a machete, cracking open a coconut with one thwack, fixing cars and living within his means.



He had a lifelong love affair with Vienna sausages, fried eggs, fried Spam, Underwood Deviled Ham, green banana's, McDonald's for breakfast and S.O.S .



He was fond of phrases such as: Do you have a lead foot?



That ain't worth a nickel! Pipe Down Big Shot! And my personal favorite: What the devil is going on? So, without further ado, Let's get this show on the Road!



Bill will be missed and survived by his 5 children: Cheryl Ann Ordonez (husband Patrick), Michael William Hunt (wife Ana), Connie Hunt Hough, Judy Hunt Ludwick (husband Jeff) and Joseph Jesus Hunt.



Bill also leaves behind his 9 Grandchildren: Patrick Ornelas (wife Crystal), Christopher Lanning, Sebastian Hunt, Marianna Hunt, Veronica Ordonez, Jacob Hunt, Joseph Hunt, Randall Hunt and Ripley Ludwick. And 3 Great grandchildren: Jolene Lanning, Dominic Ornelas and Hunter Hudson Lanning.



Bill's sisters Cecilia Lefeau and Alapasa Ta'a are also mourning their brother.



In addition to Bill's parents, he is preceded in death by his Grandson, Adrian "Mikey" Ornelas.



Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Bill's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.



Dad- we hope you are on your island in the Heavens and enjoying the breeze.



Services and Mass were held at Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary on September 22, 2020 with family only. Military Honors were bestowed upon our Dad.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store