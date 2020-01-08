|
William Walter Alexander, Jr.
William Walter Alexander, Jr. was born on September 1, 1939 in Los Angeles to William Sr and Ruth Alexander (née Redman).
A love of cars and a passion for tinkering led Bill to study mechanical engineering at Loyola University. It was during his time at Loyola that he was introduced to Lyla Wilson, then studying nursing at St. Vincent's College of Nursing in downtown Los Angeles. Despite some initial misgivings over Bill's owning a motorcycle, Lyla decided he was quite a catch and they were married in July of 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Covina. They began their family in Long Beach, where 7 of their children were born, before moving to Ventura, where the last of the 9 were born.
He felt very strongly about the importance of family, of love, hard work and respect. As busy as he was with career, he and his wife Lyla always made certain that the children were loved, provided for and healthy. He shared his strong connection with the church with his family.
Bill had a passion for teaching that included not only ensuring all of his children could drive a stick shift, but also teaching automotive maintenance at Ventura College, as well as occasional lectures on theology at St. Bonaventure High School. He was actively involved with Youth Ministry and teaching Sunday School at Assumption Parish for many years. He also sat with his family before each election for a discussion of candidates and topics. He wanted to make sure that everyone was well informed before voting.
His quiet thoughtfulness and love are what we all remember most. He would listen to anything that you had on your mind and then have a loving thoughtful response. He was always there whether you needed help with homework or you were having car problems, or you needed someone to watch the grandkids. He also had an excellent sense of humor. Often bringing home stories from the work place, something interesting or amusing he'd heard on the radio or mailing out a favorite comic from the local paper to brighten someone's day. His love of photography means that his family and friends have a wealth of memories, photographs and home movies to remember the man, the husband, the father, the friend.
He is survived by his wife, Lyla, nine children, fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.As one of his children proclaimed, speaking for all of us, "Best Dad Ever!"
He will be dearly missed by everyone.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020