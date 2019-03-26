|
|
William (Bill) Weill Strauss
Ingleside, CA
William (Bill) Weill Strauss, age 78, of Ingleside California went to be with the Lord on Mar 20, 2019. He was born Feb 9, 1941, in Beverly Hills, California, to Robert and Ruth Strauss. He is survived by his son, William Strauss II, and spouse Debbie Strauss, of Somerset Texas; daughters, Dorothy Strauss and Elizabeth Strauss of California; and grandsons, Ricky Holdman (and wife, Rachel Hicks-Holdman) and David Strauss of San Antonio, Texas.
Bill served in the National Guard during his early years, and had a number of jobs in his life, but mainly did carpentry work. He had a great love for people and was heavily involved in AA, helping others deal with their own struggles.
Left body to medical science research, keeping with Bill's giving spirit. Bill's remains will be donated to Science Care in lieu of a funeral.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 26, 2019