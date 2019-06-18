|
William "Bill" Wintersteen (6/30/1950-6/13/2019) was born in Seattle, Washington to John Peter Wintersteen and Patricia Hartlett Wintersteen. He grew up in Moorpark and lived in Ventura, CA the majority of his adult life. He graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1968 and Cal Poly University (SLO) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management in 1972.
Bill met his future wife, Patricia McGovern, at her housewarming party on June 21, 1975. It was love at first sight and they married on 4/10/1976. They were blessed with two daughters, Erin McGovern Wintersteen (7/20/79) and Alison McGovern Wintersteen Moore (9/01/83). With the exception of one year in which he worked for the US government, "trying to give away federal money in grants," Bill was self-employed all of his adult life. He was a well-known realtor for many years; he then developed the Ventura and Kern Counties franchise for Popeye's Famous Fried Chicken and Biscuits with his real estate partner and extremely dear friend, Marten Harder. He later developed a computer consultation business and simply delighted in helping his friends and family buy "the perfect electronics."
Bill's primary focus in life, however, was being a loving and supportive husband, gentle son, devoted father, supportive uncle and amazing friend. When his girls married and had children of their own, he relished the grand-parenthood phase and was entranced with his three grandsons (Jack Bennington Sands (4/27/2008), Connor McGovern Sands (9/17/2009) and Malakai William-Clyde Moore (5/01/2018). Bill was predeceased by parents and parents-in-law, sister-in-law and three very close cousins. He is survived by his wife, Pat McGovern, daughters Erin (boyfriend, Aaron Zurborg) and Alison (husband, Cynneque Moore), Bill's three grandsons, two nephews, Kristopher Cannon (wife Teri & their two sons and one daughter), Kevin Cannon and his three sons, four very close "nephews" and "nieces" as well as many, many well-loved and very close friends. Bill died of a massive and unexpected heart attack last Thursday am, leaving us all in shock, disbelief, and incredible pain.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 22, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. Dinner will follow at his favorite restaurant, Casa De Soria, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura. Our family cannot thank everyone enough for the overwhelming love and support our family has experienced: the well-wishes, messages, calls, visits, flowers and meals, mean the world to all of us. The realization that so many other people loved him is incredible to see. It really does help ease our pain. Anyone who would like to pay their respects and join us on the 22nd is very welcome. Please RSVP to Pat at 805-340-1561 or Erin at 530-304-7163. Contributions in his memory to any charity for children or animal welfare, or any Democratic organization would be welcome. Bill was most worried about the political state of our beloved country and planned to vote for "anyone but tRump" in 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 18 to June 19, 2019