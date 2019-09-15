|
|
Willis R. Peterson
Thousand Oaks - Willis R. Peterson, a retired engineer, family man, music lover, and avid community and church volunteer in the Conejo Valley area of Ventura County, has died. He was 95.
Peterson died Aug. 8, 2019, at the Brittany House memory care center in Long Beach, Calif., after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He had been a longtime resident of Thousand Oaks.
Devoted to his family, Peterson was a husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 63 years, Elaine Marie Peterson, in 2014.
A successful electrical engineer who earned his engineering degree from USC, Peterson worked in the defense, electronics and telecommunications industries until his retirement at age 70. At that point, he turned full time to volunteer work, tutoring adults in English. He also worked with his church, the United Church of Christ in Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, to help feed the homeless and provide support to immigrants in crisis.
His training as an engineer in the art of precision and detail, his hardworking and steadfast nature, and his serious achievements in providing for his family, community and faith always belied his true passions -- dancing and painting. He was a graceful and tireless swing dancer, who delighted in standing up and taking the hand of any willing dance partner should any music from the Big Band era start to play. He was a talented amateur painter, spending many hours at the easel in his office/studio.
Born Jan. 14, 1924, in New Castle, a small town in western Pennsylvania, he was the oldest of six children of Raymond and Margaret Peterson. Raymond was a railroad worker, and Willis grew up in the Depression, as the family made its own bread, raised chickens and grew what it could to get by.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1943 at age 19. With his mechanical skills, he was assigned to an Amphibian Transport unit, a team trained to handle the movement of troops and equipment from ships to inland ports. He became a Technician Fifth Grade or "Tec 5," supervising others in the unit. The war ended before he was deployed overseas, and Peterson was honorably discharged in February 1946.
After some initial time at college in Pennsylvania, Peterson moved to California enrolled at USC in Los Angeles, and it was there that he would meet his future wife, Elaine Eber, a Nebraska native whose family had moved to Avalon on Catalina Island when Elaine was 3. Elaine was living in Long Beach, and working as a clerk when they met. The two were married in in Philadelphia in 1951.
Peterson worked as an engineer in designing television sets, and electrical systems in submarines and ships. One of his longest-time employers was Litton Industries of the San Fernando Valley, which had various shipbuilding contracts with the U.S. Navy.
Peterson is survived by three children and their spouses, Susan Anderson and Kevin, Julie Torrey and David, and Lee and Natalie Peterson; and four grandsons, Randy Torrey and his wife Kelli and her son Michael, Devin Torrey, Rudy Peterson and Sacha Peterson. His daughter Kathy Ann Peterson died in 1960 at age 6.
As was his wish, Mr. Peterson's ashes will be scattered at sea.
Donations can be made to the United Church of Christ - Simi Valley, 370 Royal Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019