Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandia Senior Suites
Albuqueque, CA
Wilma "Doris" Ferrell, dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 85 after a long struggle with dementia. Doris was known for her unwavering strength and integrity. She spent 43 years of her life caring for others as a Registered Nurse in Ventura County, CA. She was beloved as "Doris the Nurse" working with the longtime family practitioner, Noble Powell, MD. After 33 years as Dr. Powell's assistant, she retired in 1995 to Yreka in Northern California. Doris married Donald Ferrell in 1954 in Camarillo, CA. They spent the next 44 years living in Oxnard. They retired to Yreka, in 1998. Don passed away in 2004 after 49 years of marriage.

Doris is survived by her only son, Lyle Ferrell of Albuquerque, NM; and by four sisters, Wilene Dean of North Carolina, Martha Overman of California, Joyce Lafreniere of Montana, and Royce Hamilton of California. Doris also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews spread across the country. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda Conkin; and brother, Weston "Sonny" Rucker.

A Remembrance will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Sandia Senior Suites in Albuqueque. Interment of Doris' cremated remains will take place at a later date in Livingston, MT beside her husband, Don. Please visit our online guestbook for Doris at www.FrenchFunerals.com

Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019
