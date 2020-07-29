Winfred Karl Bujak



Ventura - Winfred Karl Bujak (we all knew him as Karl) passed away peacefully on 24 July 2020 at Ventura County Medical Center after a long illness. His body just shut down.



Karl was born 20 December 1958 in Inglewood, CA the second son of Anne and Karl Bujak. In the 1960s the family moved to Ventura. Karl graduated from Buena High School in 1977. Karl was a long time house painter with many mansions and commercial properties in his resume.



Karl is survived by his mother Anne Kaness, stepfather Jim Kaness and brothers Leo Bujak and John Kaness. Cremation is at Ivy Lawn.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store