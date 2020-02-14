Services
Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Winston Wayne Salisbury, 94, announces his passing on February 12, 2020. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on December 6, 1925.

As a part of the "Greatest Generation", Wayne served with the United States Air Force as a member of a B-24 crew, stationed in the Pacific during WWII. After the War, he returned to settle in Ventura, where he spent 34 years as a Production Foreman with Shell Oil Company. Upon retiring in 1987, Wayne and his wife of 73+ years, Tommye, traveled the world, enjoyed camping and annual squadron reunions.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Tommye; sons, Tom and Scooter; daughters-in-law, Linda and Sandy; grandchildren, David, Christine and Matt; granddaughter-in-law, Cheryl; great grandchildren, Emily. Josh and Colin. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 2:00 PM, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura, with Pastor Neil Benson officiating. Military honors will be presented by The United States Air Force.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
