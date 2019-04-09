|
Wm L. Morris, Jr.
Ventura, CA
Wm L. Morris, Jr. died peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones on March 28th at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean Corrin Morris, and their seven children; Christine Morris Bacon, John Morris, Jeff Morris, Virginia Morris, Kathleen Morris Frachon, Tod Corrin, and Constance Corrin Adelson. He was lovingly known as "Papa" to his 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A man of deep faith, his legacy is a lifetime dedicated to family and sharing his time and talents in ways he hoped would benefit others.
Born in Fillmore, California to Mr. and Mrs. Wm L. Morris, Sr., Bill was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Fillmore High School and studied at Occidental College before interrupting his education to enlist in the Army during WWII. He served honorably for 3 years during which he was deployed to Okinawa.
In 1946, he entered the family business, Wm L Morris Chevrolet, started by his father in 1929. The business eventually expanded to five dealerships serving much of Ventura County. Bill was committed to relationships with his customers, which extended over generations.
Actively involved in many organizations, Bill was an Honorary Past President of the Ventura Taxpayer Association, a Past President and 50-year member of Rotary International, and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation. In 1984, he spearheaded the development of the Simi Valley Family YMCA Center and became known as "The Father of the Simi Valley YMCA. As a passionate equestrian, Bill was a long-standing member of the Rancheros Adolfo ride and was instrumental in building equestrian trails throughout Simi Valley and Ventura County. He was an avid backpacker who, over the course of several years, trekked throughout the Sierras including the entire John Muir Trail.
His generosity and spirit impacted the lives of many. His memory will live on in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held April 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 2080 Winifred St Simi Valley, 93065. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RideOn.org.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 9, 2019