Rigsby - Wynn Whitmeyer, 75 of Rigby, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls after a one and half year battle with cancer. Wynn Was born July 6, 1944 in Burbank, California to Arthur Russel Whitmeyer and Dorothy Margarete Brossard Whitmeyer. He attended schools in Camarillo, California and Ventura College. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. On September 3, 1966 he married Sharon Lee Haralson in Las Vegas, Nevada; they had 2 sons, Wynn Jr. and Bret. Wynn worked as a Fireman for Camarillo State Hospital, as a Rancher for Dominguez Ranch in Piru, California and was an owner of O.R.C. Trucking. He was a member of the N.R.A., enjoyed hunting, fishing, ranching and working cows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his sons, Wynn (Jennifer) Whitmeyer of Rigby, Idaho, Bret (Andrea) Whitmeyer of Boulder City, Nevada and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, his parents and a brother, Russ Whitmeyer. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 17, 2019