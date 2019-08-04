Services
Yolanda Castaneda Escobar


1949 - 2019
Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear sister Yolanda Castaneda Escobar, following a lengthy illness on May 26, 2019.

She will be fondly remembered by her brothers, Stanley (Roberta) Castaneda and Ray (Martha) Castaneda; and her sister, Norma (Robert) Ladwig. She was grandmother to Ryan Escobar and great-grandmother to Brandon and Dylan Escobar.

Yolanda was born on April 7, 1949, in El Paso, Texas. In 1959, her family moved to Oxnard, California. Yoli attended El Rio Elementary School, Rio del Valle and graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1968. She attended and graduated from Oxnard Beauty College and went on to work for California Flower Farms, GTE, General Electric Plastics and Poly Com Huntsman, Inc.

Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Magdalena Castaneda; sister, Irene Castaneda; brothers, Frank, Bobby and Ruben Castaneda; nephews, Andy and Eric Castaneda; and her beloved son, Brandon Escobar, who she adored.

May you find eternal rest. No goodbyes, until we meet again. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial was private.

"A Letter from Heaven"

When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not there to see.

If the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me.

I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today.

While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say.

I know how much you love me, as much as I love you,

And each time that you think of me, I know you'll miss me too.

When tomorrow starts without me, I'm right here in your heart.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019
