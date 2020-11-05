Yolanda Castro Juarez



Yolanda Castro Juarez (age 70) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by Family on 10/30/20. She was greeted by her Father Manuel and Mother Celia Castro who preceded her in Death. Yolanda married her High School Sweetheart Gregory D. Juarez on 8/8/69. They just Celebrated 51 years of Marriage.



Yolanda was the beloved Mother of Yvette (Sam), Gregory Jr. (Marlene) and Yvonne (Carlos). Nana to Joshua, Jordyn, Jadelyn, Gregory III, Jeremiah, Gabriel, Carli and was awaiting her first Great Grandson. Sister to Xavier Castro San Jacinto, Ca and Victor Castro from Portland, Oregon.



Yolanda loved hosting the family gatherings, cooking big meals, and spending birthdays and all the holidays surrounded by family and loved ones. She enjoyed traveling, taking trips to casinos, listening to music, and spoiling her Grandchildren and her animals. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will live on through her family.



Yolanda's viewing will be held at Camino Del Sol Memorial Center from 5:00 - 7:00, the Rosary will follow from 7:00 -8:00 on 11/9/20. Yolanda was loved by all that knew her.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store