Yolanda "Yolly" De La Torre
Oxnard - Yolanda "Yolly" De La Torre, 67, a loving mother, sister, aunt, "mamang"/nana and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long 3-year battle with cancer.
Yolly was born on April 7, 1952 to Ludovico and Estelita De La Torre in Sapian, Capiz, Philippines. Yolly valued her faith, and was dedicated to her church and various religious ministries including serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also very active in many social and cultural community organizations.
Yolly was a hard worker and a dedicated professional. Her line of work goes as early as her days as a singer/entertainer. In her later years, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Customer Service Representative for the banking industry and Caregiver.
To love and be loved was Yolly's way of life. Her smile was infectious as her heart was humble, selfless and generous. She was a great friend to all, and for many was their unsung hero. Yolly was highly spiritual and very religious as she always started her days early praying for others. Despite her health condition, Yolly always carried herself with grace, glam and a lot of style.
In January 2016, Yolly's only daughter Kristina "Kai" Hall passed away leaving her five beautiful grandchildren - Brian and Lissa Palomarez (Idaho), Trinitee and Kalissa Miranda (Oxnard), and Mikey Rodney Hall (Oxnard). Yolly is also survived by three loving sisters - Elvie and George Reynolds (children Marjorie, Marlon) of Elkton, Maryland; Rowelyn and Ray Kilius (daughter Maria) of Oxnard, Susie Dela Cruz (children Karen, Nono, Jojo) of Toronto, Canada; brother Ronald De La Torre (Deceased) (children Ronalyn, Roxanne, Degol, Cheche and Lynlyn) of Capiz, Philippines; her stepdaughter Iolani Archuleta (and family) of Arizona; and her dog Taco.
Yolanda's family would like to thank all her family and friends for their prayers, love and support most especially to Judy Nelson and Eileen Ogle, primary care doctors - Dr. Joan Vicente and Dr. Thelma Reich, and the doctors and medical staff at St. John's Hospital, City of Hope and Neighbor Care Hospice.
Services are as follows:
VIGIL and VIEWING
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Santa Clara Mortuary - 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, CA.
FUNERAL MASS
Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:00am at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard, CA followed by internment services at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 20 to July 21, 2019