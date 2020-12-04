Yolanda Evans
Oxnard - Yolanda Evans, 70, entered her heavenly home on November 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with prolonged illness. Her devotion to family and firm belief in Jesus Christ, her Lord & Savior, gave her much joy, strength, and peace.
Yolanda was born in Maywood, CA on April 22, 1950 to David and Beverly Wolper. She grew up in New York, NY and Hollywood, CA and began working at the age of five as an actress and singer, appearing in the movie All Mine to Give, television's Leave it to Beaver, and twice appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show. At thirteen, she became the youngest person ever to headline a show in Las Vegas. Yolanda sang with many celebrities including Judy Garland, Liberace, Eddie Fisher, Tony Bennett, and Paul Anka. In fact, she was Judy Garland's protégé and even had her 16th birthday at Judy's house. Even with all her success, Yolanda was modest and humble and preferred a life out of the limelight—never boasting of her talents as an entertainer.
After graduating from Hollywood High School in 1968, she married the love of her life, Thomas S. Evans, on January 3, 1969 in Columbia, SC. She was blessed with a loving family raising her two children, Robert and Janet, with unconditional love. The family moved to Eureka in 1972, where Yolanda took college courses and worked for the U.S. Forest Service at Six Rivers National Forest as an editorial technician, surveyor, and firefighter. When the family moved to Oxnard in 1975, she began working as an editorial technician at the CBC Navy Base, first in the photo lab, then the Navy Nuclear Power Unit, and finally NEESA where she worked until she became disabled in 1982. Though hindered by health for much of her life, she never complained and remained the most loving, kind, encouraging, generous and selfless person.
Yolanda was dedicated to her church, serving as choir director, soloist, and youth group leader. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:8. She loved music, singing, praying for people, watching Hallmark movies, and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. Yolanda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, and aunt. She was a best friend, a great listener, a helper, and had a great sense of humor. She was loved by all, and words cannot express how much she will be missed. Our comfort is knowing that she is with our Lord Jesus—without pain, worry, and full of joy.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents, David and Beverly Wolper and her nephew, Will Mulneaux. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom; son, Robert Evans and daughter-in-law Kelly of Oxnard; daughter Janet Evans of Oxnard; grandchildren Ashley, Hope, Faith, and Christian Evans of Oxnard; brother Larry White and wife Margaret of San Diego, CA; sister Ginger Lamedman of Sherman Oaks, CA; and six nephews and four nieces.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park located at 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no reception will be held. The family would gratefully appreciate prayers, condolences, and memories to be shared on her Tribute Wall at www.reardonfh.com/obituary/Yolanda-Evans
.