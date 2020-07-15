Yolanda Gloria Martinez
Port Hueneme - Yolanda Gloria Martinez was born in Oxnard, Ca to parents Antonio Flores and Guadalupe Cabral Flores. This is where she lived her life and built a beautiful life with her husband Max Martinez. Yolie raised her children here, as well as some who were not her own but whom she loved no less.
She was a Mother to many and a friend to everyone. She worked for more than 25 years in social work helping those in need of healing so they may achieve the best for themselves. Yolie spent her life giving love and kindness to those around her without hesitation. She was a woman of God and believed in the grace of our lord and savior to give her strength and good will every day of her life. She was feisty, sassy, and would dazzle every day in her stylish sunglasses, lovely scarves and fashionable shoes. Yolanda was always the most beautiful woman in the room, she truly radiated beauty from the inside out and it shined upon us all.
To my Wife, you are and will always be the true love of my life. You and I shared a love that will last through this life and for all eternity. I feel peace in my heart knowing you are with the Lord and shining all your love down upon me. Through good days and bad days I will always see the bright side of things because of you. The day you went home you took a piece of me with you. And because of that we will never be apart. You are always with me and I with you. I will hold you in my heart until we meet again my honey.
Yolanda is survived by daughters Monique Genhart, Jocelyn Mata and Nicole Almaguer, sons Eli Ballesteros and Raymond Prince. Step children Stephanie, Max Martinez Jr, Laura. As well as countless nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is loved and will be missed by all.
Psalm 4:8
"In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety."
A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Seating is very limited. Due to ongoing changes to the Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, services are subject to change. Please refer to our website below for any changes. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148