Yvonne Emily Garcia
Santa Maria, CA. - Yvonne Emily Garcia passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. She was born on January 4th, 1935 in Marinette, Wisconsin and spent her early years in Chicago, Illinois with her parents Emilie and Bert Bailey. When she was ten years old she moved to Southern California with her mother. She met her future husband, Raymond Garcia on a summer visit to see family in Chicago. Yvonne and Ray were married on July 5th, 1955. They had two sons and moved to Thousand Oaks in 1960, where they remained for over 50 years. They were founding members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks, where Yvonne was actively involved for years and had many friends. Yvonne loved her family and she loved her Lord. She was very active over the years in Women's Aglow International Christian fellowship, including service as the president of the Camarillo chapter. Yvonne was always fun loving and will be remembered by her friends and family for her ability to turn any occasion into a party, no matter how simple or ordinary it was.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Raymond Garcia. She is survived by two sons, Gregory (Elizabeth) Garcia of Benicia, CA, and Curt (Cindy) Garcia of Santa Maria, CA. She is survived by six grandchildren: Daniel (Jackie) Garcia, David (Amy) Garcia, Matthew (Rachelle) Garcia, Denise (Michael) Mullenary, Natalie (Edward) Machado, and Emily (Tony) Gomez. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. She spent her last years after her husband passed with her sons and grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service for Yvonne on August 31st, 2019 at noon at Coast Valley Worship Center, 2548 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93455. Donations in her honor may be made to Women's Aglow International.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019