Yvonne Lee Gallegos
Yvonne Lee Gallegos Mason passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was the eldest of three children, born in Tucumcari, New Mexico to the late Joe and Ruby Gallegos.
Yvonne is survived by her newly-wedded husband Tuck Mason, her brother Dennis Gallegos (Marsha), son Robert (Jenn), daughter Shelly Bodle Zubey (Marc Koenig), and her granddaughter Kaylo Zubey. Yvonne was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Gallegos Morris, husband and father of her two children, Mike Bodle, and husband Weldon Farris.
Yvonne's mother and father highly valued education. Joe, her dad, used to say, "Education is one thing no one can take away from you." Yvonne graduated in the class of '57 from Oxnard High School, earned an A.A. degree from Ventura College, B.A. in educational administration from San Jose State, an MA in business from Columbia University, and Ph.D. in policy and organizational studies from UC Santa Barbara. In 1965, Yvonne began a 36-year long career at Ventura College as professor of accounting; also holding the positions of financial officer and dean of instructions. She is the author of three business textbooks published by McGraw-Hill of NY and two Ventura County historical books: The McGrath Story of the Oxnard Plains and The History of Villanova Prep School of Ojai - The Gold Book.
Yvonne valued world travel and organized and led several Ventura College study-abroad trips that brought students to Cuba, Costa Rica, and Thailand. Her strong belief in higher education led to her helping to establish Thailand's first community college system.
Yvonne served on the California Community College Board of Governors, and on the California State Teachers' Pension Fund (STRS). Locally, Yvonne was elected and served as President to the Ventura County Board of Education.
An ardent supporter of the arts, Yvonne was one of the founders of the Ventura County Symphony, and served on the Rubicon Theater Board and on the Oxnard Concert Association. She loved traveling, dancing, singing Patsy Cline songs, and playing bridge at the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club.
Due to the coronavirus, services have been postponed and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020