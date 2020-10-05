Yvonne M. Walker



Yvonne M. Walker, 61, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home surrounded by love and prayer. Yvonne began her purposeful life 61 years ago on February 11, 1959. If you knew her, you know that she had the gift of making of everyone she came across feel valued and loved. A smile that can literally light up a room, with an unforgettable dimple and infectious laugh. Without negativity or complaint she faced the journey set out for her. Always reassuring her loved ones to not fear God's perfect will. Yvonne worked for Kinkos - FedEx corporate office in Ventura, CA and Dallas, Tx for 25 years and retired in 2013. Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest passion. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Deniel Ehrlich; son-in-law, Matthew Ehrlich; son, Donald Walker; daughter-in-law, Amy Walker; grandchildren Angelina and Austin Walker and Madeline Ehrlich; and her faithful companion, a poodle named Bella. We have solace in knowing she is at rest with the Lord and we will someday be reunited with this beautiful, bright, and loving soul.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store