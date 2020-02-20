|
Zachary Albert Laier
Omaha, NE - Zachary Albert Laier, 28, of Omaha, NE, passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Omaha.
Zachary was born on January 8th, 1992 in Simi Valley to Gary and Vicky Laier. He spent his childhood and youth in Simi Valley and graduated from Santa Susana High School with honors, after which he moved to Nebraska to attend college in pursuit of an education in meteorology.
It was in Nebraska that Zachary met the love of his life, Jack Blair, and became an integral part of the Blair family, participating in various family functions and events.
During his youth, Zachary competed in the National Hot Rod Association Jr. Dragster class, with 2007 being his best year, when he reached the semi-finals in the Western United States Championships and was ranked fourth overall in the Southwestern Conference of the United States. Zachary was also active in Scouting, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 2010, and was an active member of the Simi Valley United Methodist Church, spanning a time from his Baptism in March 1992 through his position as Youth Council President during his senior year of high school.
Among Zachary's other hobbies, activities and interests were storm chasing, bowling, golf, painting, photography, cooking, and, as a youth, participating in Appalachia Service Project home rehabilitation projects in 2006 and 2009.
He also enjoyed traveling, with trips to numerous locations along both interstate and blue highways throughout the United States, including travel along much of historic Route 66, as well as international travel to the Bahamas, England and France.
Zachary is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Lee Laier and Donna Jean Laier, and is survived by his partner, Jack Alexander Blair, parents Gary Eugene Laier and Vicky Dawn Laier (Whybourne), sister Elora Rose Laier, and grandparents Frank and Sandra Whybourne, along with five uncles, five aunts, eleven cousins, multiple great uncles and aunts, and countess friends. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 11:00am at the Simi Valley United Methodist Church in Simi Valley. Please direct memorials to "Zachary Laier Omaha" at GoFundMe.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020