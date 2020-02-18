|
|
ZALESKI - Angela Sue McKibben, 50, of Zaleski, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 26, 1969 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Charles R. and
Linda Bullock McKibben, of McArthur. She was a case manager for MediGold.
She is survived, in addition to her parents, by a son, Kyle Allen McKibben, of Zaleski, grandchildren Kyle McKibben Jr., Kurtis, and Ella McKibben; and a sister, Teresa (Mark) Rood, of McArthur, and her dog Mini.
She was preceded in death by son Christopher J. McKibben.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 19, 2020