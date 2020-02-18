Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela McKibben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela McKibben


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela McKibben Obituary
ZALESKI - Angela Sue McKibben, 50, of Zaleski, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 26, 1969 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Charles R. and
Linda Bullock McKibben, of McArthur. She was a case manager for MediGold.
She is survived, in addition to her parents, by a son, Kyle Allen McKibben, of Zaleski, grandchildren Kyle McKibben Jr., Kurtis, and Ella McKibben; and a sister, Teresa (Mark) Rood, of McArthur, and her dog Mini.
She was preceded in death by son Christopher J. McKibben.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -