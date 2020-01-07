Home

NELSONVILLE - Barbara A. Hurd, age 69, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 at Pickering House in Lancaster.
Barbara was born Aug. 15, 1950 in Vinton County to Ancel Morris and Dolly Bolton Morris.
Surviving are her husband John Hurd of 41 Years; sons, John ( Sandi ) Hurd of Buchtel, Chris Morris of Nelsonville, and Ryan (Connie ) Hurd of Nelsonville; grandchildren, she loved dearly Kaitlyn Hurd, Rylee Morris, Hayley Hurd, Mackenzie Hurd, and Rya Hurd; special friends, Dorothy Poling of Nelsonville, and Lisa Fields of Lancaster: sisters, Louise Perry, Karen Bobo, and Lorna Morris; and brother Bill Morris.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother James Morris.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara's Memory to Nelsonville-York Girls Basketball Program. Checks can made out to Nelsonville-York City Schools, 2 Buckeye Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
