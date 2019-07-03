Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara E. Brundige

Barbara E. Brundige Obituary
THE PLAINS - Barbara E. Brundige, 78, of The Plains, formerly of McArthur, passed away Monday July 1, 2019, at Fairfield Hospice Pickerington House, Lancaster.
She was born March 27, 1941 in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Warren E. and Nettie A. Gregory Lowe.
Barbara was a retired sales clerk, loved crafting, sewing, crocheting and quilting.
She is survived by children, Kathy (John) Wilson, Darrin Hutzelman and Rhonda Hutzelman (Keith McKnabb); sisters, Lula Misner of McArthur, Nellie (Elza) Lambert of Trenton, Ohio, and Anise Misner of McArthur; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sassy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Woodrow, Warren Jr., and Arthur Lowe; sister, Nettie Marie Zinn; and grandson, Christopher Wayne Hutzelman.
Services will be held Saturday, July 6 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with burial in Radcliff Cemetery.
The family give special thanks to Fairhope Hospice at the Pickerington House and Dr. Barbara Singer of Lancaster.
Sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 3, 2019
