VIRGINIA BEACH - Barry Allan Metzler, 71, of Logan, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Barry's cremains will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
