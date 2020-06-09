VIRGINIA BEACH - Barry Allan Metzler, 71, of Logan, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Barry's cremains will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 23, 2020.