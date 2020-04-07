|
COLUMBUS - Benjamin "Benny" Arrowood, 82, died in his home of 49 years in Columbus, Ohio on April 6, 2020, after a long illness with Alzheimer's disease.
He is survived by Jane (wife of 53 years), son Craig (Jana Messinger), daughter Lisa (Rob) Graham, grandchildren Ally and Charlotte Arrowood and Marcus Graham, brothers: Irvin (Shirley), Johnny (Diana), Glen (Jewell), Dave (Linda), sisters: Helen (Wendle) Jones, Betty (Gary) Carter, Samantha (Bill) Hatcher. sisters-in-law: Sheila & Joan, brother-in-law Alben Barker. Many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Ben and Mearl, siblings: Jack (Freda), Joe (Mary Lou), Flem and Jimmy, sister Lois Barker.
Benny was a retired forklift operator from Master Foods, everyone that knew him said he was the nicest person they had ever met. His prized possession was his 1965 GTO and he spent his spare time tinkering in his garage. Benny loved bowling and bowled in multiple leagues for over 50 years. In the early 1980s, he competed against 300 Columbus bowlers to win a match against professional bowler Earl Anthony.
A celebration of life memorial will be held on September 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fountainview Club house, 1534 Cascade Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Donations can be made in his memory to the or Camp Wyandot. Arrangements were entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 8, 2020