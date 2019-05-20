CREOLA - Betty Jene Smith, 82, of Creola, passed away May 19, 2019, at her home.

Betty was born May 6, 1937 in McArthur, to Claude Forest and Della (Clark) Forest.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Mader (James Thrasher) of Creola; grandchildren, Claude (Rachael) Smith of Lancaster, Gary (Samantha) Mader of Breman, Emily (Clayton) Stevens of Creola; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Noah Smith of Lancaster, and Paul of Creola; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Loretta Lemaster of McArthur, Shirley Tobias of Circleville, and Judy Mango of Chillicothe; her bird, Larry Bird; and brother-in-law, Ralph Smith of Ocala, Florida.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday May 23 at 2 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, with Paster Kermet Welty officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan. Calling hours will be observed Wednesday, May 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Vinton County Courier on May 22, 2019