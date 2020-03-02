|
GREENFIELD, Indiana - Betty Lou Bowen, 89, of Greenfield, Indiana and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born to the late William and Hattie Martin in Zaleski on July 3, 1930.
Betty is survived by her son, Donald (Regina) Bowen; grandchildren, Katherine (Dave) Wethington, and James Bowen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferry D. "Pete" Bowen; sister, Helen Wise; brothers, Ronald, Lowell, Paul, Clyde, Joseph and Willard Martin; and parents.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster 43130 from 10-11 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to a . To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 4, 2020