Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Brenda Murdoch
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Brenda Lou Murdoch Obituary
McARTHUR - Brenda Lou Murdoch, 65, of McArthur, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born Nov. 22, 1954 in Athens, the daughter of the late Hubert and Ethel Daniels Gambill.
Brenda was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wellston.
She is survived by her daughters, Hillary (Jeffery Brown) Lafferty and Jaye (Christopher) Thompson, both of McArthur; grandchildren, Caitlyn Lafferty, Harper Brown and Vince Thompson; sisters, Bonnie Knight of McArthur, Pearl (John) Shafer of Wilkesville and Linda Walker of McArthur; special friends, Erica Oiler, Ashley Burton and Tonya Adams and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Miranda Murdoch; sister, Ruby Thacker; brother, Harold "Buddy" Gambill Jr. and brothers-in-law, Gene Thacker, Calvin Knight and Terry Walker.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Father Donald Maroon officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Brenda Murdoch to Oakwood Nursing Home, 8668 Route 93, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
