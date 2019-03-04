MANASSAS, Va.- Carolyn Dianne (Ramsey) Coon, 70, of Manassas, Va.(formerly Jackson), passed away Feb. 14, 2019 after a gallant battle with brain cancer.

She was born Feb. 7, 1949 in Ripley, West Va., daughter of the late Lucy (Harrison) Ramsey and Lewis Ramsey. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband Charles E. (Ernie) Coon, and her brother Richard Ramsey.

She is survived by sons Kenneth (Shelley) Coon, Clearwater, Fla., Charles (Permelia) Coon, Jackson, and Jason Coon, Jackson.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and sister Judy Strickland, Manassas, Virginia.

In 2015, Carolyn retired from Bellisio Foods in Jackson, where she worked for 22 years. She enjoyed reading, crafts and journaling. Carolyn loved people and always saw the best in everyone. Friends and family will miss her smile, her wit, and her stories.

At her request, she was cremated. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete at this time.