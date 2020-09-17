CHILLICOTHE - Cathy L. Dixon, 54, of Zaleski, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe, after a long battle of dementia. She was born Feb. 6, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, daughter of Cathy Campbell Dial of Zaleski and James Dixon of Clewiston, Florida.
She was a 1984 Vinton County High School graduate and led a life of smiles and joy that was brought on by her huge heart. Cathy worked as a security guard at General Mills in Wellston for many years, was a former volunteer firefighter for the Zaleski Fire Department, a past Vinton County Fair Board member as well as past President of the Vinton County MRDD. She enjoyed loves ones, going on trips, hiking, softball, concerts and camping. Cathy found much joy in singing with her favorite songs. She was a sister, daughter, aunt, and dear friend to so many, and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Cathy is survived by her sisters, Jami K. (Cassy Erwin) Dial of Red House, West Virginia and Carolyn (Lawrence) Weaver of McArthur; stepsister, Diana Cordell; niece, Katerina Weaver of McArthur; nephew, Colton Cordell of Nitro, West Virginia; aunts, Jane Harvey of Radcliff and Jennifer and Tonya Dixon of Dundas; uncle, Carroll Dixon of Canal Winchester; great aunt, Ester Bear of Logan; stepmother, Peggy Dixon of Clewiston, Florida; brother-in-law, Buddy Weaver of New Plymouth and many cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, James M. Dial; niece, Stephanie Holstine; grandparents, several aunts and uncles and special friend, Teresa Culwell.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church, 103 North Broadway St., Zaleski, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Interment was in Madison Township Cemetery, Zaleski. Friends called at the Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church on Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful help and thoughtful well wishes and ask that everyone wear Ohio State colors.
If desired, friends may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
.