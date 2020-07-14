McARTHUR - Charles Manford Linton, 20, McArthur, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 22, 1999, in Athens, he was the son of Richard D. Linton and Misty D. Butcher. He was a farm laborer.
He is survived in addition to his parents by his grand parents with whom he made his home, Pete and Bonnie Butcher; a sister Lexi Linton, Nicole Burris, Emma Butcher, and brother Dakota D. Linton; uncles Paul "Buddy" Butcher, Robbie Linton, Quintin Linton, Rodney (Mindy) Butcher, Robert Butcher, and Randy (Robin) Butcher, Aunt Martha Coleman, Aunt Debbie and Bert Fredericks; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog Kodiak.
He is preceded in death by sister Chole Butcher; great-grandparents Charles & Alpha Butcher, Manford & Fanny LeMaster, Karma Jo Castor; Aunt Sandy Butcher and Uncle James West.
Services will be Friday at 3 PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Brother Jack Markin officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Cemetery.
