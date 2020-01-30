|
|
McARTHUR - Charles R. Sands, 80, of McArthur, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born on September 3, 1939, in Roseville, Ohio, son of the late Charles A. "Chike" Sands and Ruth (Williams) Rice and loving stepmom, Joan Sands. Charles honorably served in the United States Navy for six years. He was a member of the McArthur V.F.W. Post #5299 and a life member of the McArthur Eagles #2279. Perhaps most well known for managing Cuddy Farms in Vinton County, Charles was also the owner of several local businesses throughout his lifetime. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving family: Son, Jim "Bunky" Sands; daughter, Trisha Sands; grandchildren, Skylar Sands, Amber Woltz, Joshua Williams (Dominique Dickinson), and Stephanie Williams (Josh Osborne); 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kim (Beth) Rice and Jeff (Jackie) Sands; a sister, Kimberly Sands; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Charles' wishes, no services will be held and his body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to: Hospice of Adena Health Systems, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Sands Family.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 5, 2020