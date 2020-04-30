|
|
ROCK HILL - Charles Lee "Chuck" Wein, age 84, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Born in Athens, Chuck was the son of the late Clifford Wein and Alberta Brannon Wein. He was a 1954 graduate of Wilton High School in Wilkesville and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Chuck was a retired letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann "Pat" Riley Wein; his daughter, Tina Renae Wein, of New York; and two sisters, Sandra Hasson of Hemet, California and Sue Espinosa (Jim) of Fredrick, Maryland.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Melva Jean Burnes, Joyce Ann Curtis, and brothers, Jerry Wein, and Bruce Burns.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Pkwy., Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715.
Published in Vinton County Courier on May 6, 2020