McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Charlotte Mathews
Charlotte Mathews Obituary
PICKERINGTON - Charlotte Ruth Mathews, 81, of Pickerington, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1937 in Pikeville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ira F. Kendrick and Martha Mullins Kendrick. Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Maggie's Home Church in Dundas. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by son, John R. Mathews (Martha) of Pickerington; step-son, Robert "Bobby" Mathews (Karen) of Waverly; grandchildren, Charlotte M. Boyer, John R. Mathews, Jr. and Curtis Frank Mathews; great-grandchildren, Chesica and Kylee; sisters, Lorraine Boyer (Jack) of Springfield, Joyce Remy of McArthur and Carolyn Smith of Florida; along with three step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Mathews, in 2001; brothers, Frank Kendrick, Roger Kendrick, Robert Kendrick and Charles Kendrick; sisters, Eunice Forbes and Evelyn Smith; and infant brother, Clarence.
Calling hours were held Thursday at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. The Funeral service was Friday at Maggie's Home Church in Dundas, with Don Mullins and Johnny Newsome officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 3, 2019
