McARTHUR - Crystal J. Lawhead, 67, of McArthur, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her nephew's home where she had been residing since her short battle with cancer.
She was born on March 26, 1952, daughter of the late Roy and Rene (Perry) Castor. A very talented individual, Crystal enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was "always on the go" and enjoyed mushroom hunting and her husky dogs. Most of all, however, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her nephews, David (Cindy) Castor and JD (Tasha) Castor; niece, Donyel Castor; sisters-in-law, Sue Brown and Becky Castor; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Crystal was preceded in death by her husband, Grover "Mike" Lawhead; brothers, David and Daniel Castor, and Donald Perry; nieces, Melissa Castor and Danyel Peoples; as well as a nephew, Donald Castor.
A graveside service celebrating Crystal's life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Mt. Olive Cemetery, at 1 p.m., where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Matt Barnett will officiate.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Crystal and her family.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 25, 2020