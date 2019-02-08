Home

Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
BYER - Dale Lyndal Gillette was born March 24, 1929, in Byer, Ohio, to the late Harry and Mina Peecher Gillette. He passed away peacefully at home Feb. 6, 2019.
Dale spent his early years living in Vigo, Ohio, before relocating to Illinois for 28 years. There, he developed his love and skill for repairing electronics.
Dale returned to Ohio where he met and married the love of his life, Jewel.
He honorably served for seven years with the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sergeant.
Upon returning to Ohio, he worked for J.C. Penney, Sears and retired from Martin Marietta Atomic Plant in 1992, where he was a member of the union. He worked as an Instrument Mechanic. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and served on the Board of the Vinton County Health Department.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jewel Oakes Gillette; a sister-in-law, Hazel Oakes Martin; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dogs, Peanut and Tiny.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harry Joe, Carrell, Clarice, Oralee and Eva.
Dale was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was especially proud of his military service and his family, always keeping an open door for anyone to visit.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Rosser officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. 
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
