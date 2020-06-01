McARTHUR - Darrin K. Martin, 53, McArthur, passed away at his residence Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born Nov. 22, 1966, in Columbus, he was the son of Larry and Linda McKibben Martin of McArthur. Darrin was a mechanic for Mason's Auto Body.
He was survived by his parents, children Amanda (Patrick) Thompson, Josh (Breana) Horn both of McArthur, step children Christopher Lester, Jimmy Littlejohn, both of Oak Hill, and Emily Littlejohn of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren, and fiance Arenda Massie.
He was preceded in death by a sister Katainlyn Allison, Grandma Garnet Lough, and grandparents Ruth E. and Arthur McKibben.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Madison Township Cemetery, with Pastor David Peoples officiating. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 15, 2020.