Darrin Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McARTHUR - Darrin K. Martin, 53, McArthur, passed away at his residence Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born Nov. 22, 1966, in Columbus, he was the son of Larry and Linda McKibben Martin of McArthur. Darrin was a mechanic for Mason's Auto Body.
He was survived by his parents, children Amanda (Patrick) Thompson, Josh (Breana) Horn both of McArthur, step children Christopher Lester, Jimmy Littlejohn, both of Oak Hill, and Emily Littlejohn of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren, and fiance Arenda Massie.
He was preceded in death by a sister Katainlyn Allison, Grandma Garnet Lough, and grandparents Ruth E. and Arthur McKibben.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Madison Township Cemetery, with Pastor David Peoples officiating. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved