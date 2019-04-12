McARTHUR - David L. Gill, 79, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Jenkins Care Community in Wellston. He was born July 30, 1939 in McArthur, the son of the late Lloyd and Mary Collins Gill. He was married for 58 years to Cara Dawne Allen Gill, who survives.

David retired from Austin Powder. He also retired as McArthur Fire Chief after 48 years of total service. He served on McArthur Village Council and was also the Village Clerk, attended the McArthur United Methodist Church and was a member of Delta Lodge 207 F&AM. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Allen (Christina) Gill of McArthur; grandson, David Gregory Gill of McArthur; and brother, Michael (Cathy) Gill of Centerville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the McArthur United Methodist Church, 200 S. Market St., McArthur with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman and Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 15, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. A Firefighter service will be conducted Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions may be made to the Vinton County Education Foundation, 307 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio 45651, in memory of David L. Gill, in honor of David Gregory Gill.

Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 17, 2019