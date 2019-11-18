Home

McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Dean Robinette
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
Dean Robinette


1957 - 2019
Dean Robinette Obituary
McARTHUR - Dean Robinette, age 62, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 2, 1957, in McArthur, to Henry Dwight Robinette and Dorothy Mae Hughes Robinette.
Dean was a 1975 graduate of Vinton County Consolidated High School. Following 27 years of employment, Dean retired in 2013 as a heavy equipment operator from the former Sands Hill Coal Company. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer and he always enjoyed cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds. Dean was a member of the McArthur Fraternal Order of Eagles #2279 and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deanna Harper Robinette; son and daughter-in-law, Eric Dustin and Tricia Robinette of McArthur; grandchildren, Kayden Layne Robinette and Paige Harper Robinette; mother, Dorothy Robinette of McArthur; siblings, Richard Robinette, Tom Robinette, David Robinette, Brenda Faulkner, Roy Robinette, Dennis Robinette, and Misty Hayes, all of McArthur; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Henry Robinette.
Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the McWilliams Funeral Home, Wellston. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor James Dimel officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Dean's honor can be given to or organization of one's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Nov. 20, 2019
