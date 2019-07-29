|
HAMDEN - Denver "Russ" Caudill, 62, of Hamden, following an extended illness, went home with his Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Wellston on Aug. 9, 1956 to the late Denver and Sharon Lee Rice Caudill.
Russ was a 1974 graduate of Vinton County Consolidated High School and earned his bachelor's degree in education with an emphasis on history and social studies at Ohio University in 2003.
He was a former scale operator at Caudill Chipping, a substitute school teacher for Wellston, Vinton County and Beaver schools, and a basketball coach, volleyball coach and scoreboard operator for Wellston City Schools. He was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the OSU Buckeyes. He was a member of the Lake View Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kandy S. Coleman; a nephew, Afton Wayne Scarberry; paternal grandparents, Virgil and Dellie Johnson Caudill; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Loudermilk Rice.
He leaves behind his wife, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1992, Rhonda Davis Caudill; two sons, Denver "Mike" Caudill of Kingston and David (Julie) Caudill of Westerville; four grandsons, Kaleb Caudill, Denver Ethan Caudill, Aiden Russell Caudill and Jacob Caudill; three brothers, Charlie (Kathy) Caudill of Hamden, Larry (Lisa) Caudill of McArthur and Aaron (Jamie) Caudill, also of Hamden; four sisters, Cindy (Jerry) Scarberry of McArthur, Shari (Steve) Bobb and Mary Beth (Frank) Guthrie, all of Hamden, and Alice (Kevin) Douglas of Carroll; several dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dachshund and companion, Trey.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Jenkins Funeral Chapel, Wellston. Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Jenkins Chapel, with Pastors Lamar O'Bryant and Roger Hauck, along with Jerry Davis, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
The family requests that memorials in Russ's name be made to the Lake View Baptist Church, 37610 Route 93, Hamden, OH 45634.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 31, 2019