McARTHUR - Doris Jean Bobo Adelmann, 84, of McArthur, passed away Jan. 11 at The Ohio State University Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born March 27, 1935 in McArthur to Sybil Salts Bobo and Boyd Bobo.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Floyd R. "Jobe" Allman, and her sister Janet Bobo (Fred) Henderson. She is survived by her husband Andrew R. Adelmann, Jr., son Joseph B. (Linda) Allman of McArthur and daughter Betsy (Charles) Stevenson of Huntington Beach, CA, stepchildren Susan (Jerry F.) Kelly of Ellerbe, NC and John (Marisol) Adelmann of Pinckney, MI. She is also survived by grandchildren Alicia Rae (Eli Allen) Allman of McArthur, Ryan (Jessica) Kelly of Portland, OR, Lauren (Tyler) Hawkins of Saltsburg, PA, Sean "Indigo" Adelmann, Aidan Adelmann, and Owen Warunek of Pinckney, MI, and niece Joy Henderson (Greg) Eutsler of Forest, Virginia.
Doris is a graduate of McArthur High School class of 1952 and attended Ohio University. She was a member of the McArthur Christian Church and regularly attended the McArthur United Methodist Church. She was employed at Gill Chevrolet, McArthur Brick Company, Vinton County National Bank, and the Vinton County Courier, where she worked as a writer and photographer. Doris enjoyed volunteering as a room mother for the Vinton County School District and historian for the McArthur Alumni Association. She was active in the Vinton County High School Band Boosters and many church activities over the years. Doris was an avid sports fan; ever loyal to her Vinton County Vikings, Ohio University Bobcats and Ohio State Buckeyes.
At her request, cremation services will be provided by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Doris Adelmann to the Vinton County Band Boosters, 307 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 22, 2020