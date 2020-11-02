McARTHUR - Dorothy Mae Robinette, 83, of McArthur, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home. The oldest of 7 children, Dorothy was born June 8, 1937 in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Clarence Thomas Hughes and Mary Alzina Brooks Hughes. She was a former employee of Vinton County National Bank, as well as a private home health caregiver to many.
Dorothy was a sweet, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who took pride in taking care of others. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard Robinette (Kimberly) of Hamden, George Thomas Robinette (Jackie) of McArthur, David Robinette of McArthur, Brenda Faulkner (Larry) of McArthur, Roy Robinette (Tracey) of McArthur, Dennis Robinette of McArthur and Misty Hayes (David) of Ray; daughter-in-law, Deanna Robinette of McArthur; twin siblings, Jay Hughes (Carol) of McArthur and Kay Morris (Micky) of Hamden; along with 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dwight Robinette in 1995; son, Errol Dean Robinette; grandson, Tylor Hale; and siblings, Emmett Hughes, Florence Ousley, Jean Marcum and Sandy Sharp.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur. For those attending, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com
