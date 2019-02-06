McARTHUR - Douglas Keith Gilliland, 64, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 19, 1954 in McArthur, son of the late Delbert and Viva Thompson Gilliland. Doug was married for 32 years to Lisa Mulhern Gilliland, who survives.

He formerly worked for Conway Lumber, McArthur Lumber and Post and Kenworth Truck Company. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed tournament bass fishing and archery competitions. Doug also enjoyed providing a home for rescue cats.

Along with his wife, Lisa, Doug is survived by his brothers, Jim Gilliland of McArthur, Garry (Sandy) Gilliland of McArthur, Herb (Gloria) Gilliland of McArthur, Rick (Pam) Gilliland of McArthur, Mike (Charlene) Gilliland of McArthur and Randy Gilliland of Creola; sisters, Judy (Ron) Phipps of Wellston, Barbara Remy of Albany, Beverly (Jim) Lackey of Wellston, Diana (James) Woerner of New Plymouth, Connie (Rick) Allen of Groveport and Beth Ann (Mike) Patterson of McArthur; numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Sydney Brown of McArthur; sister-in-law, Debbie (Dale) Cline of McArthur; brother-in-law, Scott (Tara) Gilliland of Waverly and special friends, Johnny and Denica Cook of Wellston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry, Barry and Ron Gilliland and mother-in-law, Mae Mulhern.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service.

Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 13, 2019