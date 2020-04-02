|
|
McARTHUR - Eileen B. Cottrill, 80, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, April 1, at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. She was born June 25, 1939, in Ross County, Ohio, daughter of the late Warren Ed and Ina Dell Williams Cottrill.
Eileen was a retired schoolteacher and spent her whole teaching career at Vinton County Schools and was also a retired STNA. She graduated from Ohio University and was a member of the McArthur Presbyterian Church, the Retired Teachers Association, the McArthur BPW and Delta Kapa Gamma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friends, Grace Vess and Myrtle Fri.
Private graveside services will be held in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Elder Gayle Graham officiating. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eileen Cottrill to the McArthur Presbyterian Church, 202 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651 or the Maple Hills Activity Fund, 31054 SR 93, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 8, 2020