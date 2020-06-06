So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!
Will miss my friend,classmate and neighbor.
Your Friend
Janet Wise Graham
WELLSTON - Eric "Jason" Pierce Sr., 48, of Wellston, passed away June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 19, 1971, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of William L. "Bill" and Barbara Prater Pierce of Radcliff.
He worked in the timber industry and attended Elevate Worship Church in Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his fiancÃ©, Sherry Hatfield of Wellston; son, Eric J. Pierce Jr., of Radcliff; daughter, Kelsha Marie Pierce of Radcliff; stepdaughter, Sarah Perkins of Wellston; grandchildren, Rukk and Hayley; brothers, Billy Joe (Pam) Pierce of Radcliff and Toby (Lisa Brown) Pierce of Radcliff; sister, Diane (Scott Holiday) Vickers of Wilkesville; his beloved dogs, Bear and Baby and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall and Terry Pierce.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eric "Jason" Pierce to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, PO Box 302, McArthur, Ohio 45651, to help with expenses.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
He worked in the timber industry and attended Elevate Worship Church in Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his fiancÃ©, Sherry Hatfield of Wellston; son, Eric J. Pierce Jr., of Radcliff; daughter, Kelsha Marie Pierce of Radcliff; stepdaughter, Sarah Perkins of Wellston; grandchildren, Rukk and Hayley; brothers, Billy Joe (Pam) Pierce of Radcliff and Toby (Lisa Brown) Pierce of Radcliff; sister, Diane (Scott Holiday) Vickers of Wilkesville; his beloved dogs, Bear and Baby and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall and Terry Pierce.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eric "Jason" Pierce to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, PO Box 302, McArthur, Ohio 45651, to help with expenses.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 20, 2020.