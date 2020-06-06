Eric Pierce
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSTON - Eric "Jason" Pierce Sr., 48, of Wellston, passed away June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 19, 1971, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of William L. "Bill" and Barbara Prater Pierce of Radcliff.
He worked in the timber industry and attended Elevate Worship Church in Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his fiancÃ©, Sherry Hatfield of Wellston; son, Eric J. Pierce Jr., of Radcliff; daughter, Kelsha Marie Pierce of Radcliff; stepdaughter, Sarah Perkins of Wellston; grandchildren, Rukk and Hayley; brothers, Billy Joe (Pam) Pierce of Radcliff and Toby (Lisa Brown) Pierce of Radcliff; sister, Diane (Scott Holiday) Vickers of Wilkesville; his beloved dogs, Bear and Baby and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall and Terry Pierce.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eric "Jason" Pierce to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, PO Box 302, McArthur, Ohio 45651, to help with expenses.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!

Will miss my friend,classmate and neighbor.

Your Friend
Janet Wise Graham
Janet Wise Graham
Classmate
June 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Arika Henderson
Family
June 6, 2020
Jason was a wonderful person he is the father of my grandchildren I will always love and miss you with all my heart. He will be greatly missed.
Kathy M
Family
June 6, 2020
R.I.P Jason you were always there for my niece and nephews and you really loved them I've always appreciate you for that you were a hell of a man!!!
Rachel Boyer
Friend
June 5, 2020
Mike Kinnison
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God Bless .
Amy Warthman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved