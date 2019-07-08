Home

Ernest Partee
Ernest L. Partee Obituary
JACKSON - Ernest L. Partee, 93, of Jackson, formerly of McArthur, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 31, 1926 in McArthur, son of the late Harold and Dora Nixon Partee. He was married to Mary E. Thompson Partee, who survives him, for 67 years.
Ernie was retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline and was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy where he served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was a member of Delta Lodge #207 F&AM. He was a Master Mason and a 32nd degree Shriner. He formerly attended the McArthur Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Gary) Wood of Jackson; a grandson, Joel (Meagan) Wood of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jacob Wood, Abigayle Wood and Nick Barnes; a sister-in-law, Jane Partee of McArthur; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Hershel, Bob, Edgar, Max and Ronnie Partee, and Marie Crow and Wanda Pugh.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 3 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, McArthur, with Rev. Russ Strange officiating. Interment was in Elk Cemetery, McArthur where a military graveside service was conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. A Masonic service was conducted on Tuesday, July 2 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Ernest Partee be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 10, 2019
